Tamil Nadu: New Education Policy to be finalized in 3 months, says Former Chief Justice Murugesan – Watch Video

Speaking on the New Education Policy (NEP), Former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Murugesan on March 16 said that the committee will submit the report in a couple of weeks after which it will take around two to three months of period to draft the policy and take the public opinion. He said, “We have already completed the preliminary work and awaiting the committee to submit their report. It will be submitted in a couple of weeks after which it will take around two to three months of period to draft the policy and take public opinion on it and make whatever changes are required thereafter.”