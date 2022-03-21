New Health Law Draft Bill To Be Introduced Soon : Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare and other Government departments have started to finalize various provisions of the draft bill for a new national public health law which can be introduced in Monsoon session of parliament. Reportedly, the draft will propose a tier health administration architecture. It will include updated, scientific and comprehensive provision on surveillance, disease notification and public health emergencies arising from epidemics, disasters and bioterrorism. The proposed law also provides for creation of public health cadres at national and state levels. To know more, checkout our latest video.Also Read - Amid Surge In Covid-19 Cases, Here Are 3 Misinformation That WHO Has Listed On Pandemic - Watch