New Income Tax e-Filing Portal: Features And Benefits
: New e-filing website (www.incometax.gov.in) features and benefits: The Income Tax Department has launched its new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in on 7th June, 2021, This portal will provide convenience and a “modern, seamless experience” to taxpayers. Along with the launch of the new e-filing portal, the Income Tax Department will also provide free of cost ITR preparation software for Forms ITR-1, ITR-2 and 4. Also Read - New Income Tax Website Faces Technical Glitches, Sitharaman Tags Infosys, Nandan Nilekani on Twitter
New ITR e-filing website link Also Read - All I-T communication between AO and taxpayer now online
If you want to file your ITR, you can access the new e-filing website at www.incometax.gov.in.
New e-filing portal features and benefits
- Immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers.
- Single dashboard to display all interactions and uploads or pending actions for follow-up action by taxpayer.
- New call center for taxpayer assistance for taxpayer queries.
- Detailed FAQs, User Manuals, Videos and chatbot/live agent also provided in the new portal.
- Functionalities for filing Income tax forms, add tax professionals, submit responses to notices would be available.
- Taxpayers can proactively update their profile to provide details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR.
- The detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded.