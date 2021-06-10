: New e-filing website (www.incometax.gov.in) features and benefits: The Income Tax Department has launched its new e-filing portal www.incometax.gov.in on 7th June, 2021, This portal will provide convenience and a “modern, seamless experience” to taxpayers. Along with the launch of the new e-filing portal, the Income Tax Department will also provide free of cost ITR preparation software for Forms ITR-1, ITR-2 and 4.

New ITR e-filing website link Also Read - All I-T communication between AO and taxpayer now online

If you want to file your ITR, you can access the new e-filing website at www.incometax.gov.in.

New e-filing portal features and benefits