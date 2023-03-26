Home

New Low For Khalistanis! Indian Journalist Targeted Outside Indian Embassy in Washington DC

Washington DC-based Indian journalist Lalit Jha was physically attacked and verbally abused by pro-Khalistan supporters while he was covering a pro-Khalistan protest outside the Indian Embassy on March 25 afternoon. Jha on Sunday thanked US Secret Service for protecting him, and helping him do his job. He said he was hit on his left ear with two sticks by pro-Khalistan supporters. He also shared a video of the Khalistani supporters on his Twitter handle.

