New Parliament building illuminated in shades of Tricolour – Watch Video

New Parliament building was illuminated in shades of Tricolour to mark the occasion of its inauguration. Watch the video.

New Parliament building: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated New Parliament Building on 28th of May. Laser ad light show was conducted at the building in the evening. New Parliament building was illuminated in shades of Tricolour to mark the occasion of its inauguration. Watch the video.

