Home

Video Gallery

Rajnath Singh Urges Opposition to reconsider decision of Boycotting New Parliament Inauguration – Watch Video

Rajnath Singh Urges Opposition to reconsider decision of Boycotting New Parliament Inauguration – Watch Video

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 26 appealed to the Opposition parties to rethink their decision of boycotting the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 26 appealed to the Opposition parties to rethink their decision of boycotting the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. He further said that the new Parliament is a symbol of democracy and the aspiration of Indians. “The new building of the Parliament is going to be inaugurated on May 28. No one should politicise this, the new Parliament is a symbol of democracy and the aspiration of all Indians. It is my appeal to all parties who have decided to boycott the inauguration of the Parliament that they should rethink their decision,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.