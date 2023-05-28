Home

New Parliament Building: PM Modi Attends ‘Sarv-Dharma’ Prayer Ceremony At New Parliament Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a ‘Sarv-dharma’ prayer ceremony at new Parliament building on May 28. LoK Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present at the event. Watch video.

New Parliament Building: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugrated the New Parliament Building today. He attended a ‘Sarv-dharma’ prayer ceremony at new Parliament building on May 28. LoK Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present at the event. Watch video.

