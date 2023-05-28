By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
New Parliament Building: PM Modi Performs Pooja Ahead Of Inauguration Of New Parliament House
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 performed pooja ahead of inauguration of the new Parliament building.
New Parliament Building: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 performed pooja ahead of inauguration of the new Parliament building. He was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The pooja will continue for about an hour. Later, PM Modi will install the ‘Sengol’ in the new Parliament.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.