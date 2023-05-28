Home

New Parliament Building: PM Modi Performs Pooja Ahead Of Inauguration Of New Parliament House

New Parliament Building: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28 performed pooja ahead of inauguration of the new Parliament building. He was accompanied by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The pooja will continue for about an hour. Later, PM Modi will install the ‘Sengol’ in the new Parliament.

