PF Tax Rule Change: Union Government has now changed the income tax laws and will be implementing a new one starting from 1st of April. The new income tax rule will include a threshold limit of Rs. 2.5 lakh on tax free contributions for non-government employees and Rs. 5 lakh for Government employees. The new rule of tax-free contributions will be helpful for taxpayers to calculate their taxes and will also help in splitting taxable and non-taxable contributions. To know more on the new PF Rule change in detail, do checkout our latest video.