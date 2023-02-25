Home

‘New Technology Is Helping To Build New Age Classrooms’, PM Modi | Watch Video

PM MODI NEWS: “New technology is helping to build new-age classrooms. Today in India there are many digital and technological initiatives to strengthen our universities. Such futuristic steps will transform our knowledge, skills, and research & development. The role of teachers is not limited to the classroom. Now, the world is at their disposal due to technology”. Watch video.