More than two and a half years have passed, Corona is still showing its effect. During the threat of Corona, many more dangers have started looming in the world. Experts have already warned that corona is not the last pandemic. In such a situation, after the emergence of new viruses, the danger of another epidemic has started looming over the world.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in many countries of the world, apart from corona, many more serious diseases are spreading currently. About 800 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 27 countries of the world. In this video let’s understand the major alarming viruses that are spreading not only in India but the world. Also Read - Trying to Lose Weight? Make These 5 Lifestyle Changes for an Ideal Body Weight

Which viruses are spreading in the world? Also Read - Banana To Mango: Top 5 Fruits That You Must Avoid If You Want To Lose Weight - Watch Video

Monkeypox: According to the World Health Organization, many cases of monkeypox have been reported in 27 countries of the world. It is a matter of concern that this disease is spreading in those places where this virus is not in the endemic stage. This infection is increasing rapidly.

Hemorrhagic Fever: This disease is spreading in Iraq. Its full name is Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever. This disease is spread by eating an infected animal or coming in contact with an infected person.

Acute Hepatitis: About 650 cases of Acute Hepatitis have been reported in 33 countries of the world. Right now, this disease is spreading among children. According to WHO, this time this disease is more serious and is causing liver failure in children.

Swine flu: On May 11, Germany had reported that a case of swine flu (H1N1) was reported. In India too, a 12-year-old girl died of swine flu in Kozhikode, Kerala.

MERS: The first case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) was reported in 2012. This is also a virus of the corona virus family. There were more than 850 deaths due to this. Recently, a 34-year-old man has been found infected with this virus in Oman.

West Nile Fever: Recently, a 47-year-old man died of West Nile Fever in Kerala. After three years someone has died in Kerala due to this virus. West Nile fever is transmitted to humans through mosquitoes.

Tomato Flu: In Kollam district of Kerala, 80 children were found infected with Tomato Flu last month. When infected with this disease, red spots are formed on the body, hence it is called tomato flu. Young children are more prone to this disease.

Norovirus: Cases of Norovirus have been reported in Kerala. Vomiting and diarrhea are its main symptoms. Symptoms start appearing 12 to 48 hours after being infected. It can be cured in one to three days, but sometimes it also causes severe disease.