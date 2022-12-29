New Year 2023: Want To Celebrate A Peaceful New Year? Do Visit These Offbeat Places Near Manali – Watch Video

New Year 2023 travel guide: When it comes to visiting best hill stations in India, then Manali’s name is definitely taken first. Especially at the time of snowfall and on New Year, lakhs of domestic and foreign tourists come here to visit. Every street and square of Manali is full of tourists on New Year. Due to the tourists, Manali becomes so crowded that many people go to visit other places as well. In such a situation, if you are also planning to celebrate New Year in a quiet place away from the crowd of Manali, then we are here to help you out. In this video, we have listed down some of the best offbeat places near Manali wherein you can have a quite, calming and peaceful New year. Watch video.