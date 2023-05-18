Home

Newlywed Turns Up For College Exam In Full Bridal Attire In Jhansi | Watch Video

A newlywed woman turned up at a college in Jhansi to take her final year BA exam in full bridal attire on May 16. Krishna Rajput reached the exam centre directly from the wedding venue for her Sociology exam. “My wedding is important and so are the examinations. My ‘vidai’ will be after I write my exam,” said newlywed Krishna Rajput.