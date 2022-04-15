Alia Ranbir wedding: Bollywood’s much awaited wedding has finally happened. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married each other on 14th of April in RK house in an intimate ceremony. Internet had been buzzing with the wedding news of the adorable couple ever since their marriage news broke. Media houses and press had kept an eye on every small detail of the couple’s wedding. From wedding venue to guest list to the wedding outfits worn by the Ranbir and Alia. As the pictures of the couple has finally arrived, we can see the newlyweds donned in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits. While Alia Bhatt ditched the traditional red lehenga and wore a hand dyed ivory saree embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered handwoven tissue veil, Ranbir Kapoor looks stunning in embroidered silk sherwani with Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons, a silk organza safa and shawl with zari marori embroidery. Watch video.Also Read - Shahid Kapoor On Jersey, His Character And Preparation For His Role - Watch Video