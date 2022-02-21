Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar court marriage : Filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar and his long time girlfriend Shibani Dandkar tied knots on 19th of February at an intimate ceremony in Khandala. The fun-filled wedding was attended by big Bollywood biggies like Hrithik Roshan, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kocchar, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, Monica Dogra and others. Farhan and Shibani did not go for a Maharashtrian ritual wedding or a Nikaah ceremony, rather they chose Christian wedding. Well, reportedly, the couple will be going to register their marriage in court today and will be hosting a grand wedding reception as well. Watch this video to get all the details on the court marriage of the newlyweds. Congratulations Farhan and Shibani !Also Read - Saif-Kareena To Alia Ranbir: These Bollywood Couples Have A Huge Age Gap Difference Between Them, Watch Full List