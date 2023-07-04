Home

Next 25 years of Independence will be ‘Kartavya Kaal’: PM Modi

During the event, PM Modi said, “I have seen pictures of this convention centre. This will be the centre of spiritual conferences and academic programs. Experts from all across the world will come here and I hope this centre will help the youth of the country.”

New Delhi, July 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Sai Hira Global Convention Centre in Puttaparthi via video-conferencing said that the next 25 years of Independence will be Kartavya Kaal.

“India is giving top priority to its Kartavya. The next 25 years of Independence are going to be our Kartavya Kaal,” PM Modi further said.

PM Modi added, “Saints are often described as flowing water in our country because saints never stop with their thoughts, nor do they ever stop with their actions. Continuous flow and continuous effort is the life of saints.”

