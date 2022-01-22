In an exclusive conversation with India.com, television actor Nia Sharma talked about how the pandemic has been tough to her and to other actors. The actor also talked about seasonal employment in the industry and motivated everyone to be positive and patient. Apart from this, Nia Sharma was also asked if there should be censorship on social media comments and trolling. Watch to know what she has to say!Also Read - Nia Sharma 'Cannot Digest' People Calling Her Hot: 'I am Not That Girl. I am Not Hot'