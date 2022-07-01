In an exclusive interview with India.com, well-known TV actress Nia Sharma discussed her experience filming two songs simultaneously. She revealed how exciting it was to shoot in Chandigarh with quirky sets that kept changing as per the song’s demand. She also talked about her excitement for her work regardless of its outcome. She knows that her song ‘Paisa Paisa‘ may get trolled but she won’t take it to her heart or brain.Also Read - TV Stars Hina Khan, Anusha Dandekar Make Stunning Appearances At An Award Show, Lovebirds Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Also Snapped In Style