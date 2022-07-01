In an exclusive interview with India.com, well-known TV actress Nia Sharma discussed her experience filming two songs simultaneously. She revealed how exciting it was to shoot in Chandigarh with quirky sets that kept changing as per the song’s demand. She also talked about her excitement for her work regardless of its outcome. She knows that her song ‘Paisa Paisa‘ may get trolled but she won’t take it to her heart or brain.Also Read - TV Stars Hina Khan, Anusha Dandekar Make Stunning Appearances At An Award Show, Lovebirds Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Also Snapped In Style Also Read - From Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor To Hina Khan & Nia Sharma, These DIVAS Prove That Black Is Always Sexy When It Comes To Red Carpet Fashion- Check Out Also Read - Nia Sharma Sets The Stage on Fire With Sexy Moves on Tip Tip Barsa Paani in Hot Red Saree - Watch