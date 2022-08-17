Nia Sharma sexy looks: One of the hottest and boldest tv actress who never shies away to flaunt her bold self Nia Sharma dropped a sensuous picture on her Instagram. In this picture Nia can be seen weary a sexy black monokini. The actress flaunts her pert posterior as she sensuously looks into the camera. Well, this isn’t the first time that actress has set the internet on fire with her sultry looks. She often shares sexy and bold pictures on social media flaunting her toned body and glamorous outfits. Lets us take a look at Nia Sharma’s bold and sultry looks.Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Hot Looks: 5 Times When Dabangg Actress Left Audience Speechless With Her Bold And Sizzling Looks - Watch Video