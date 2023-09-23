By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
NIA’s massive crackdown against Khalistani terrorist amid India-Canada row
NIA launched a massive crackdown against the designated Khalistani terrorists amid India-Canada row. Properties of designated terrorist, Sikhs For Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu have been confiscated. On the orders of the NIA court, a property confiscation notice has been pasted outside his Chandigarh home. On Wednesday, September 20, the NIA issued a list of wanted gangsters who have been accused in the terror-gangster nexus case.
