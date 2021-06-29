Big Boss Fame Nikki Tamboli Exclusive Interview: Actress Nikki Tamboli is known for playing Divya in Tamil action horror film Kanchana 3. She also participated in Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as second runner up. Nikki recently took part in reality tv show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa. Nikki Tamboli’s music video with Milind Gaba titled ‘Shanti’ was released on June 22. Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, this song is a peppy party number that shows the duo romancing each other. In this Interview, Nikki opens up on working with Milind Gaba, talks about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss 15 and more. Also Read - Jaan Kumar Sanu's Weight Loss Journey: From 92 Kg Inside Bigg Boss House to 70 Kg Now