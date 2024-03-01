Home

Nita Ambani’s ‘two important wishes’ for younger son Anant’s wedding

Ahead of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, founder and chair of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani shared her two important wishes. In a video, Nita Ambani, who is the wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said that she wanted the wedding ceremony of Anant and Radhika to celebrate their roots and pay a tribute to the arts and culture.

Nita Ambani said in the video that she has been inspired by arts and culture all her life as it “deeply moved her” and she has always been “passionate” about the same.

“When it came to my youngest son Anant’s wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes – first, I wanted to celebrate our roots… second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture,” she said.

