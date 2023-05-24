Home

Nitesh Pandey Death: Anupama Fame Actor Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest At 51 – Watch Video

Nitesh Pandey died last night on 23 May due to cardiac arrest. He was 51. Everyone from entertainment industry is mourning his sudden demise.

Nitesh Pandey Death: Nitesh Pandey, who played Rupali Ganguly’s friend Devika’s husband in Anupama, has passed away. He died last night on 23 May due to cardiac arrest. He was 51. Everyone is immersed in mourning due to his sudden demise. Earlier, the news of the death of ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ actress Vaibhavi Upadhyay had left the industry in mourning and now people are deeply shocked by Nitesh Pandey’s departure. Must watch the video for more info.

