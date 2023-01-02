Top Recommended Stories
Niti Taylor Slams Trollers Says, ‘Keep Your Hate To Me Don’t Involve My Family’- Watch Video
In the next follow-up post, the actress mentioned social media has made many people comfortable with disrespecting others and not getting punched in their mouths. She concluded by saying God is watching everything and thus let's be good for goodness' sake.
TV actress Niti Taylor, who is widely known for her shows like ‘Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan’ and ‘Ishqbaaz’, has urged fans not to drag her family into the trolling. The actress shared a note on her Instagram where she requested everyone to keep the hate to her only without involving her mother and father. Niti slammed people tagging her parents while sending out hate messages to her. She even mentioned that if people have a problem with her they can hate her but need not drag her parents.
