Nitin Chandrakant Desai Commits Suicide At 57, Was Known For Movies Like Lagaan And Munnabhai MBBS – Watch Video

Nitin Chandrakant death: In a shocking turn of events, the world of cinema mourns the loss of the legendary art director, Nitin Chandrakant Desai. The news of his passing spread like wildfire, leaving fans and colleagues devastated. Known for his exceptional work in transforming movie sets into captivating visual masterpieces, Desai’s departure leaves an irreplaceable void in the film industry. Bollywood’s famous art director has committed suicide. Nitin Desai was accused of fraud of 51 lakhs a few days ago. Nitin Desai designed the sets of films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Lagaan, Devdas, Jodhaa Akbar, Mission Kashmir, Khaari, Swadesh and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, he won the National Film Award for Best Art Direction four times. It was being told that the financial condition of the actor was not good. Rest in Peace

