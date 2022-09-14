National List Of Essential Medicines 2022: On 13 th of September, Union health ministry released the National List of Essential Medicines 2022. The new list includes 384 drugs across 27 therapeutic categories. A total of 34 new medicines have been added to the new list while 26 drugs have been removed. Popular antacid salt Ranitidine sold under the brand names Aciloc, Zinetac, and Rantac, among others such as Sucralfate has been deleted from the list. These drugs have been removed from the list to ensure safety, quality, affordability and accessibility of medicines for the population.

