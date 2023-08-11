Top Trending Videos

No-Confidence Motion Against NDA government Defeated In Lok Sabha

Updated: August 11, 2023 3:21 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

New Delhi, Aug 10 : The No-Confidence Motion moved by the Opposition against the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The NDA defeated the No-Confidence Motion comfortably with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition moved a No-Confidence Motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The three days of the motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues. This is the second time Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced a no-confidence motion.

