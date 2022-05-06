Many states of the country like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana are facing power crisis. On the other hand, the temperature is increasing day by day and the heat has doubled the problems of the people. In this video we will tell that even if there is no electricity, how you can keep your house cool.

When there is no electricity, do not cook such food in the kitchen that the smoke spreads.

Use light coloured and cotton bedsheets in the summer season.

People who have direct sunlight all day in their house, put double curtains there.

Choose fabrics like net, fine cotton and chiffon to stay cool.

To reduce the heat, remove the curtains from the windows and install bamboo chick blinds. Keep it open in the morning and evening, can be kept closed in the afternoon.

