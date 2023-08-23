Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
No Handshake, No Smiles: PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping Share Stage At BRICS Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Summer Place in Johannesburg on August 22 for the BRICS Leaders Retreat and to deliberate on global developments with other leaders of the bloc. The leaders of the BRICS member states posed for a group photo at the Summer Place when they arrived to participate in the BRICS Leaders Retreat.
