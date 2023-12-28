Home

No Hardik Pandya! Rohit Sharma To Lead India In T20Is Vs Afghanistan, World Cup

Amid all the speculations that are doing the rounds over will Rohit Sharma lead the Indian side at the upcoming ...

Amid all the speculations that are doing the rounds over will Rohit Sharma lead the Indian side at the upcoming T20 World Cup or not, there is finally some confirmation on that. While the confirmation is not an official one, a BCCI official recently claimed as quoted by InsideSport that it is up to the selectors to take the final call. The official said that Rohit is ready to lead the side at the World Cup and there are chances he could return as the captain of the side in the upcoming T20Is versus Afghanistan as well after Hardik Pandya was ruled out.

“It’s up to the selectors to decide who will lead the side. We had a lengthy discussion with Rohit and he is ready to lead in T20 World Cup. But the England Test series is more important. And Ajit (Agarkar) will talk to Rohit and take a call on whether he will return for the series,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

