Home

Video Gallery

Xi, Putin skipping G20 won’t have any impact: MoS Lekhi

Xi, Putin skipping G20 won’t have any impact: MoS Lekhi

The G20 summit in New Delhi won't be affected by the absence of the presidents of China and Russia, according to Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture Meenakshi Lekhi.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Culture Meenakshi Lekhi said that the fact that the Chinese and Russian Presidents will not attend the G20 summit in New Delhi will not affect its outcome.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.