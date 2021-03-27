No make up make up look tutorial : Holi, is right around the corner. Although, with Covid-19 restrictions celebrations will be at bay. However, getting ready and playing with make up tools is the Holi trend this year. Also Read - Top 5 Places to Visit in Kerala: Alleppey, Munnar, Kochi | God’s Own Country

In this video we show you step by step process of the trendiest "No Makeup" Makeup look. This look is all about a flawless base and a natural makeup look. Therefore, this look is perfect for the occasion of Holi and a must try.

Step by step tutorial of the trendiest "No Makeup" Makeup look:

No Makeup Makeup look.

Use a facial cleanser to clean the face.

Moisturize before applying the foundation.

Apply foundation on the face cover your neck and ears too.

Blend the products really well with the skin.

Use concealer to cover the areas and blend well.

Tip: always use a concealer that is one shade darker than your skin tone or exactly the same.

Use little bronzer to warm up the face.

Apply blush on the cheeks for that natural flush.

Fill the eyebrows, if necessary.

Using a setting powder set the products.

If you want to apply eyeshadow, then choose a basic brown or nude pink colour.

Eyeliner is optional since we are going for a “no makeup” makeup look.

Lastly, apply nude lipstick onto your lips or a lip tint to complete the overall look.