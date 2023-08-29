Top Trending Videos

No Virat Kohli Vs Naveen-ul-Haq: Afghanistan Pacer Shares Cryptic Post Following Asia Cup Snub

Afghanistan on Sunday named their 17-member squad for the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup and surprisingly Naveen-ul-Haq has been dropped for the squad leaving fans upset as they were hoping for a powerpacked battle against Virat Kohli for the first time since that infamous IPL 2023 incident. The fast bowler later took to social media to share a cryptic post on his Asia Cup snub. Naveen's absence became the main highlight of the squad announcement on social media with fans expressing their disappointment at missing a long-awaited contest between the Afghan pacer and Kohli.

Published: August 29, 2023 2:55 PM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

