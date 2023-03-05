Home

Video Gallery

Noida Annual Flower Show: More Than 41 Species Of Exotic And Rare Flowers Are On Display Here

Noida Annual Flower Show: More Than 41 Species Of Exotic And Rare Flowers Are On Display Here

The focus of the exhibition is on desi varieties of flowers. The Park's cactus garden is a permanent feature, which showcases rare and exotic cacti and succulents.

The annual flower show is underway at the Botanical Garden in Noida. On display are more than 41 species of exotic and rare flowers. The focus of the exhibition is on desi varieties of flowers. The Park’s cactus garden is a permanent feature, which showcases rare and exotic cacti and succulents.