Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Noida Annual Flower Show: More Than 41 Species Of Exotic And Rare Flowers Are On Display Here

Noida Annual Flower Show: More Than 41 Species Of Exotic And Rare Flowers Are On Display Here

The focus of the exhibition is on desi varieties of flowers. The Park's cactus garden is a permanent feature, which showcases rare and exotic cacti and succulents.

Published: March 5, 2023 3:57 PM IST

By Harshit Mehta | Edited by Harshit Mehta

The annual flower show is underway at the Botanical Garden in Noida. On display are more than 41 species of exotic and rare flowers. The focus of the exhibition is on desi varieties of flowers. The Park’s cactus garden is a permanent feature, which showcases rare and exotic cacti and succulents.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 5, 2023 3:57 PM IST