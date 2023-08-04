Home

Noida Lift Accident: Elderly Woman Dies After Lift Collapses In Noida Society – Watch Video

Noida Lift Accident: A woman succumbed to her injuries allegedly after a lift collapsed at a society in Noida’s Sector 137 on August 03. The woman who sustained injuries in the incident was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. “A woman died after a lift collapsed at a society in sector 137 in Noida,” said Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Kumar. “Information was received that a woman was injured after a lift collapsed in a society. A police team reached the hospital where they were informed that the woman has died. A case will be registered on the complaint of the deceased’s family,” he further said. According to the police, the accident took place, as per family members of the deceased, around 6 pm on August 03. Following the incident, the police have started further investigation into the matter. Watch video.

