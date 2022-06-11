If you are tired of exploring Logix Mall or DLF mall of India in Noida and you want to spend a weekend having fun, then you have landed on the right video. There are some places to visit near Noida within 300kms. In this video let’s take a look at them one by one and see what are the thing to visit in your next trip.

Mathura: This place is only 140 kms away from Noida. It is also known as the Janmabhoomi of lord Krishna. This city is a must-visit city because of it’s larger than life temples. Also Read - Prophet Remarks Row: Centre Asks Police Heads to Stay Alert As States Witness Violent Protests | Key Points

Nainital: Nainital is another hill-station located which is located about 292 kms from Noida. At this destination you can enjoy boating, sight-seeing, and shopping at the same time. The best time to visit Nainital is from March-June the summer/spring season. Also Read - Darjeeling To Alleppey: Top 5 Beautiful Destinations To Travel Alone - Watch List

Rishikesh: this is the nearest destination to Noida where you can go and enjoy during weekends. It is about 229 kms from Noida. You can also cover Haridwar if you are on a two-day trip. This place is for them who love nature, adventure and are spiritual also.

Jaipur: With palaces, forts and flavourful Rajasthani cuisine, there is no other better city than the capital of Jaipur for your next weekend getaway from Noida. It is located about 282.6 kms from Noida city. You can visit the Amber Palace, Jal-Mahal, Birla Mahal, Hawa Mahal during your stay here.

Mussoorie: The queen of hills Mussoorie is around 280 kms from Noida. You can enjoy the serene beauty and weather of this hill station along with shopping and fun on the mall road.These were some of the places which you can visit within 300 kms from Noida over the weekend or holiday.

(Text by: Ishika Singh Sengar)