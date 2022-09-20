Wall Collapsed In Noida: The boundary wall of Jal Vayu Vihar society in Sector 21, Noida collapsed on Tuesday morning as per reports. A few people are feared to be buried under the debris from the collapse. Drainage repair work that was ongoing near Jal Vayu Vihar in Sec 21 is suspected to be the cause behind the wall collapse, informed Noida DM Suhas LY.Also Read - 4 Labourers Killed As Wall Of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Noida Sector-21; Rescue Ops Underway

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Living In The Dark: Over 100 Families In Noida Society Left Without Electricity For 4 Days