Noise Partners with Bragi : Leading homegrown brand Noise recently announced it's partnership with the German company Bragi which is the inventor and largest intellectual property owner of true wireless headphones. This is Bragi's first ever partnership with an Indian brand. Reportedly, the Indian brand is planning to bring on some intelligent range of audio devices powered by the proprietary Bragi OS in India. Checkout this video to know more about the Noise-Bragi partnership in detail and what more products will be launched by them.