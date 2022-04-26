Nokia G21 launch: Nokia just added a new smartphone in it’s G series i.e. Nokia G21. The company claims to deliver three day battery on a single charge. The newly launched device is powered by Unisoc T606 SoC and has up to 6GB of RAM with upto 128 GB of onboard storage. The phones has a backup of 5,050mAh battery. Nokia G21 boasta a 6.5-inch HD+ Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Checkout video to know more about the features, specs and price in detail.Also Read - Micromax Is All Set To Launch New Smartphone IN2C, Expected Features, Price And Specs Revealed - Watch