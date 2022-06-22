Celebrities Spotted:
B- town celebs spotted in Mumbai promoting their projects. Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in his cool jacket and glasses. Arjun was seen with glamorous Tara Sutaria. Arjun was chatting with the paps when he said "ma'am ko wait nahi karate". Nora Fatehi was also Spotted in a glamorous avatar, giving major OOT goals. Jasmin Bhasin was also Spotted on set, wearing a cut-out glittery dress looking extremely hot