Nora Fatehi Birthday: Biggest Controversies Of Dilbar Girl That Shook Everyone – Watch Video

Nora Fatehi has turned 31 today, She keeps grabbing attention for the controversies that surrounds her So, on the occasion of actresses birthday, let's take a look at some of Nora's biggest controversies. Watch video.

Nora Fatehi Birthday: The gorgeous and Sensuous actress Nora Fatehi is celebrating her 31st birthday today. The Canadian Beauty made her Bollywood debut from the film roar, Tigers of Sunderbans. And over the years has won millions of hearts with her charm, acting and sizzling dance moves. She has indeed come a long way in the Indian film industry with the sheer talent and hard work. Well, the actress keeps making headlines for her hot body and item numbers. However she also grabs attention for the controversies that surround her. So, on the occasion of actresses birthday, let’s take a look at some of Nora’s biggest controversies. Watch video.