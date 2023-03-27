Nora Fatehi Fitness Routine: Here’s How Dilbar Girl Maintains Her Bomb Figure, Her Diet And Fitness Secrets Revealed – Watch Video
Nora often grabs headlines for her toned and bomb figure. But did you know that during her initial days the diva struggled with her weight but eventually worked on herself to get the lean and thin body. She does belly dancing, Pilates and weight lifting.
Nora Fatehi Fitness Routine: One of the top Bollywood actresses and sizzling dancer Nora Fatehi is known for her boldness and sculpted figure. Nora often grabs headlines for her toned and bomb figure. But did you know that during her initial days the diva struggled with her weight but eventually worked on herself to get the lean and thin body. But how does she maintain her fit body you ask? Well in this video we will reveal her diet and fitness routine. Watch video.
Also Read:
- Uorfi Javed Dresses: Take a Look At The Most Trolled Outfit Of The Fashion Diva - Watch Video
- OTT Changemakers Awards 2023: Babil Khan And Urfi Javed Steals The Show | Watch Video
- Bholaa Star Cast Fees: Ajay Devgn's Salary For The Film Will Shock You, Checkout How Much Other Actors Charged - Watch Video
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.