Nora Fatehi Flaunts Her Curves In a Blue Sequined Saree, Her Hottest Avatars Will Make Your Jaws Drop ! WATCH

The actress donned a sexy blue sequined saree, Dilbar girl was seen flaunting her curves at the event. Watch video. 

Published: July 21, 2023 1:34 PM IST

By Video Desk

Nora Fatehi at Manish Malhotra’s show: Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra showcased his new collection of bridal couture in Mumbai on 20th of July. Several Bollywood stars glammed up the event in their best avatars. Nora Fatehi, too was present at the event in her most stylish look. The actress donned a sexy blue sequined saree, Dilbar girl was seen flaunting her curves at the event. Watch video.

