Nora Fatehi Get Trolled For Wearing White Fleece Coat On Airport, Aditya Seal And Anushka Ranjan Give Couple Goals-Watch

Aditya Seal and his wife Anushka Ranjan were also spotted outside the mumbai Airport. The couple gives major couple goals with there look and looked romantic as they hold each others hand. watch video to know more.

Nora was spotted making her way in at Mumbai airport early this morning as she flew off to Qatar to attend the finals of Fifa World Cup 2022.The star seemed to be feeling the winter chills and wore a long white fleece coat to the airport. However, Nora’s airport look seems to be inviting flak as she is getting trolled for pushing the fashion envelope a little too much and unnecessarily wearing a coat in Mumbai which is quite warm all-year-round.