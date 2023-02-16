Home

Nora Fatehi Gets Trolled For Bold Plunging Neckline Outfit, A User Commented ‘Nora is taking inspiration from Malaika’s outfits’- Watch Video

Netizens also trolled Nora's for her walking style among other things

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi was snapped in Mumbai on Thursday night. The actress, however, received criticism for her choice of outfit. Netizens also trolled her for her walking style among other things. And while fashion lovers are sure to take notes from her chic look for the night, a few netizens jumped to the comment section to troll the actress. Not only this, apart from Nora, Shahzada star Karthik Aryan was also seen in Mumbai, while Soha Ali Khan was also seen in a very beautiful avatar. Must watch the video for more information.