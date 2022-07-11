Nora Fatehi Hot Looks: The bold and gorgeous Nora Fatehi is known for her killing looks and sensuous dance numbers. The actress has won millions of hearts with her sexy dance moves in Bollywood item numbers like Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kamariya and many more. Apart from being a great dancer, Nora is also known to flaunt her bold and oh-so-hot body on social media. She keeps posting her sexy and sizzling pictures on Instagram which are absolutely loved by her fans. Let us take a look at the sexy and bold looks of Nora Fatehi that set internet on fire. Watch video.Also Read - Neha Sharma Sexy Looks: Take A Look At The Most Hottest And Sizzling Looks Of Crook Actress That Set Internet On Fire - Watch Video