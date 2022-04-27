Nora Fatehi Glamorous Look Video:
Actress Nora Fatehi Spotted at the Airport. She was spotted slaying a gorgeous look. Nora Fatehi wore a co-ord printed set. She glammed her look with Black Gucci Sunglasses and a Lady Dior Bag. Earlier also Nora has slayed in all her airport looks. Nora, made her fans happy also by giving them selfies. Watch video to take a look at Nora Fatehi's glamourous look, where she is giving major fashion goals.