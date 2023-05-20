Home

Video Gallery

Nora Fatehi Raises Temperature In An All Black Sporty Look | Watch Video

Nora Fatehi Raises Temperature In An All Black Sporty Look | Watch Video

Nora Fatehi Raises Temperature In An All Black Sporty Look | Watch Video

Nora Fatehi Spotted: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is known not only for her dance but also for her fitness and beauty. The actress has created a distinct identity for herself in a very short span of time. The actress has recently been spotted where she is seen in black clothes. This look of the actress is being made on seeing it. Seeing the sporty look of the actress, you too will become her fan. Must watch the video for more information.