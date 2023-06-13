Nora Fatehi Slays In a Bold Backless Satin Dress, Flaunts Her Bomb Figure – Watch Video

ZEE Sites

Published: June 13, 2023 1:16 PM IST

By Video Desk

Nora Fatehi spotted: Actress Nora Fatehi was snapped in the city last night. The Dilbar girl donned a bold backless satin dress with with a thigh-high slit. She wore her hair in beach waves and accessorised with matching high heels and little makeup. Nora looked absolute diva in the backless ensemble. She also posed for the camera. Watch video.

