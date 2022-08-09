Apart from swooning us all with her breathtaking moves on the dance floor, Nora Fatehi keeps the calibre to send us in frenzy with her voguish sartorial choices. Well known for never shying away from experimenting with her glamorous ensemble, Nora’s steal-worthy wardrobe often makes her fans drool over her style whenever she steps out. And her airport looks set the internet ablaze. Something similar happened, when she was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport, grabbing all the eyeballs in her charming avatar.Also Read - Nora Fatehi's 'Kiss Me Baby' Look in Hot Black Leather Dress With Backless Glamour Will Take Away Your Monday Blue - Watch Viral Video

Written by- Ananya Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Start Shooting With Host Maniesh Paul, Photos From Set Go Viral